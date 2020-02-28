ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading Down 5.5%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM) traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.26.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

