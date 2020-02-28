Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 823,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.04 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.