Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target cut by Stephens from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 823,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $762.54 million, a P/E ratio of 156.04 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

