Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Decreases By 29.2%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

HFBL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

