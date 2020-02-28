Short Interest in Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Declines By 26.6%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 682,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of ONVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 905,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,039. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.19. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,499,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 550,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,023,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 591,174 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,903,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 8,685,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ONVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

