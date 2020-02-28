Short Interest in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Drops By 27.4%

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 425,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,869. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $2,360,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 8,824.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

