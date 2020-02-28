Short Interest in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rises By 17.3%

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 1,083,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,652. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

