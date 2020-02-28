Short Interest in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Decreases By 29.0%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the January 30th total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,491 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REDU traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $326.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.78. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

REDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

