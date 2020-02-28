Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Decreases By 87.0%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the January 30th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNOA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.