Short Interest in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Declines By 29.4%

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after acquiring an additional 82,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after acquiring an additional 888,297 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.48. 1,680,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

