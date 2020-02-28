Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 279,667 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 304,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 12.96. The company has a market cap of $62.93 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

