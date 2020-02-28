Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Shares Down 27.3%

Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD) shares fell 27.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 32,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 284% from the average session volume of 8,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Silver Predator Company Profile (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

