SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SDC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.47. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71.

SDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

