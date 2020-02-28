Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.69.

NYSE SQM traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. 1,366,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,353. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.