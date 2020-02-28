Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.62.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,534,421.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock worth $14,027,898 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.95. 3,110,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.