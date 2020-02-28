South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 85.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.