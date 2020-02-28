South Star Mining (CVE:STS) Stock Price Down 9.1%

South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

About South Star Mining (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

