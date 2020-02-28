Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,107,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.