STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Cap of $35.20 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00012434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDCM, OKCoin and Ethfinex. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $35.20 million and $636,975.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, Kyber Network, DSX, OKCoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

