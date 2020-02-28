Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

SMFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

SMFG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,616,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,331. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 531,049 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 44.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

