Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.78. 578,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,942. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $173.98.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,862,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after acquiring an additional 438,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2,314.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,417,000 after acquiring an additional 419,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

