Suretly (SUR) Market Capitalization Reaches $73,868.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 63.1% lower against the dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $73,868.00 and $1,666.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00496935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.06433504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028156 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

