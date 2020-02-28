Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues Earnings Results

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Sykes Enterprises updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.36-2.50 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.53 EPS.

SYKE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. 358,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYKE. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

