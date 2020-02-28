Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $44.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,364,000 after acquiring an additional 130,581 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.74. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -449.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

