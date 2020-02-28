Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $25.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.85.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,747,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,967. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $13,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 999,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,592 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.