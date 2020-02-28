Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 30th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 232,140 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 84,860 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,298,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 66,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,182. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $905.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

