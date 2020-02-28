Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,238. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,927,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

