Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,311 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $28,355,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,240,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 786,226 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,081,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $17,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. 1,483,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Teradata has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

