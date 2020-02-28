Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $29.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,462.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $390,723.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,067 shares of company stock worth $477,105 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. 1,374,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.54%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

