Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Up 0.1%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.65, approximately 30,166 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 40,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund stock. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. CLS Investments LLC owned 2.90% of Teucrium Soybean Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

