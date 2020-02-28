Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 1.9%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE)’s share price fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.23, 74,207 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 62,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

