Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $2.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008104 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

