Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.32. 885,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,702. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.84%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

