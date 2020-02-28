Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.71.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 885,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,162 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,864,000 after acquiring an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 123,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,803,000 after acquiring an additional 124,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.