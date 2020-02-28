Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,328,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,577. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 21.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 50,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.