TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Stephens

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price upped by Stephens from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 506,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,503. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TopBuild by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.