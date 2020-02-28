Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.67. 381,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,474. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,393,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

