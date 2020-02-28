Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE TM traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 304,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,667. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

