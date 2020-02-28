TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $407.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.20 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $290.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPI Composites.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in TPI Composites by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $1,680,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 23.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 141,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 447,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

