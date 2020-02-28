Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Shares Down 0.6%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.20 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96.20 ($1.27), approximately 506,807 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 163,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $337.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.25.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

