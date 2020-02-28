United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.33, approximately 2,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.07% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

