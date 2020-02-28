Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.
UNVR traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Univar has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 1,742.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after buying an additional 186,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.
About Univar
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
