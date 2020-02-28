Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

UNVR traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Univar has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 1,742.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after buying an additional 186,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

