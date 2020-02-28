Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89, 844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.