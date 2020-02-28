VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV) were up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, approximately 275,293 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 195,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.

