Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. 776,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 15,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $405,705.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,245.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,445. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,287 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veracyte by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,837,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,044 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,541,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,658,000 after purchasing an additional 641,706 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

