VF (NYSE:VFC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get VF alerts:

VFC stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 4,158,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,603. VF has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.