Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.03 million. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.65 and a beta of 0.69. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $99,143.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,189.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock valued at $259,744. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

