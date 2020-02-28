Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WDR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,982. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.