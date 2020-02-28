Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on W. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens cut Wayfair from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.64.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. 3,567,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519 over the last ninety days. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

