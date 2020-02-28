Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price objective decreased by Buckingham Research from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

WBT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Welbilt by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Welbilt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Welbilt by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

